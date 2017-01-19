UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Garrett Foran

Senior / Hockey

Senior Garrett Foran, son of Marybeth and Brian Foran, is a member of the Ravenwood High School Varsity Hockey team.

Foran always loved watching hockey as a kid. He started taking skating lessons in the 8th grade and knew immediately it was the game for him. Now, Foran is a vital player for the Ravenwood team; guarding the team’s goal and preventing the opposing team from scoring as goalie.

Foran’s favorite game last season was shutting out Centennial High School to move Ravenwood into 2nd place in the State. He is a determined player and is inspired to do all he can to win for his teammates. He is looking forward to helping them repeat their win at the Predators Cup State Championship this Spring. Ravenwood has won the State Championship four times.

When it comes to hockey, Foran looks to NHL Goaltender Henrick Lundqvist as a role model.

Lundqvist won the Venzina Trophy for being the “best goaltender in the NHL” in 2012. He also won a gold medal in the 2006 Turin, Italy Olympics with the men’s hockey team from Sweden.

He currently plays for the New York Rangers. Foran is inspired by the way Lundqvist never gives up, a quality that he himself possesses.

Last Fall, Foran was named a National Merit Semifinalist for Ravenwood High School. National Merit Semifinalists are chosen for their performance and score on the PSAT. Finalists will be announced in February.

Foran is interested in majoring in business or engineering at the University of Virginia, the University of Michigan, or the University of Tennessee.