UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Bailee Wilson

Senior / Bowling

Senior Bailee Wilson, daughter of Aimee and Scott Wilson, is a member of the Ravenwood High School Bowling team.

Wilson started bowling during her sophomore year when she thought it would help her get out of taking PE II. She says, “It didn’t take long for me to realize how much I loved playing and I have been bowling ever since!”

Wilson is inspired to train and compete by her teammates. They are “endlessly supportive” and like an extended family for Wilson, who says, “It is hard to lose motivation when they’re around.” Wilson’s high for the season (in mid-December) was 160 and her biggest highlight is sharing the District Championship win with her teammates.

Bowling Coach Theodore Martinez said, “Bailee is a person I wish I had more time with. She is an exceptional person on and off the lanes.”

Bailee helped bring the team a win against Brentwood High School in the District Championship match. She picked up a difficult spare which took the team over the top.

Wilson looks to Bette Davis for inspiration and as a role model. She admires how Davis never backed down from a challenge.

Wilson is currently undecided about college and career plans, but she’s looking forward to seeing what the future brings her.