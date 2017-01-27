UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High School

Mokhtar Desouki

Junior / Wrestling

Junior Mokhtar Desouki, son of Hanaa El Sayed and Mohamed Desouki, is a member of the Ravenwood High School Wrestling team.

Desouki started wrestling in the 6th grade when he was 11-years old. A friend in middle school encouraged him to join the team when it was short of members. Desouki is happy he tried it. Today, he wrestles in either the 195-pound weight class and has won 4th place at the Independence Tournament.

Wrestling Coach Gary Almquist said, “Desouki is a great team player. He went up a weight class from 182 to 195 and pinned Centennial. At last weekend’s tournament, he went in unseeded and finished 4th .”

Desouki loves the family atmosphere of wrestling. As a team, they support one another like a family, and everyone cheers for everyone else on the team; seeing them through good and bad times. Desouki is inspired to train and compete by his team. “I feel if I get stronger and better then it will help my team and that’s what keeps me going,” he said.

He’s learned that it’s important to keep going no matter how hard it gets, to play fair no matter how much you don’t want to, and to always show up on time. Those things affect everyone on the team and could even affect how well you wrestle.

Desouki looks to chemistry teacher Eric Brock, who also leads the engineering practicum, for inspiration and as a role model. Brock, according to Desouki, is “one of the most inspirational and intelligent teachers I have ever had the pleasure to learn from.”

During his freshman year, Desouki played the violin in the school orchestra, but he decided to let that go in order to focus on academics. He still enjoys playing the violin, especially for his sister. It helps him relax. In his spare time, Desouki likes to play soccer, football, and golf with his friends. His favorite thing, however, is to tinker with mechanical things; taking them apart and putting them back together.

Desouki plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the Fall of 2018. His ambition is to earn his PhD in biomedical engineering, a field that has always held his interest.