Uncorked Discoveries: 2013 30A Red Blend & 2014 30A Chardonnay

On Friday, February 10th, don’t miss your opportunity to taste two delicious wines at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. This week, they are featuring a 2013 30A Red Blend & a 2014 30A Chardonnay. Wine tasting takes place 5p-8p this Friday.

2013 30A Red Blend

In January 2017, this wine won first place in the “Red Blends under $25” category, as judged by a panel of wine experts from around the country in a blind taste-test during South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival’s “Tasting of Champions.”

2014 30A Chardonnay

Wine Spectator says this wine is “bright and tangy against a rich texture, weaving together lemon, apple, and pistachio flavors, dancing lightly on the finish…Very good; a wine with special qualities.”

These amazing wines are available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine & Spirits is located at 6910 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027