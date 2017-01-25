Uncorked Discoveries: 2014 Montes Cabernet & 2015 Vigneti Del Sole Pinot Grigio

On Friday, January 27th, don’t miss your opportunity to taste two delicious wines at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. This week, they are featuring a 2014 Montes Cabernet and 2015 Vigneti Del Sole Pinot Grigio. Wine tasting takes place 5p-8p this Friday.

2014 Montes Cabernet

Montes is a leader among Chilean Cabernets, aged for 12 months in French fine grain Allier oak barrels. Intense ruby color, with blackcurrant, chocolate and cigar box aromas; balanced with well-integrated oak. Great complexity of flavors in the mouth; mid-palate is full-bodied and balanced, with remarkably long finish. A superb wine ready to drink now, it can also be chosen for cellaring for future enjoyment.

2015 Vigneti Sole Pino Grigio

This independent, family-owned winery has, for years, been successfully producing wines packed with fruit, liveliness and the superb characteristics of their region while remaining uncomplicated wines that are easy to drink and easy on the wallet.

A lighter-style Pinot Grigio with plenty of fruit and a nice crisp acidity. this popular Italian white has a nose of lemons, green apples and almonds. With no oak, the wine shows the best of the Pinot Grigio varietal flavors. Well-balanced with a fresh, clean finish.

These amazing wines are available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

