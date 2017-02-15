Uncorked Discoveries: 2015 Touraine Sauvignon Blanc & 2015 Clos de la Cerisaie Anjou

On Friday, February 17th, don’t miss your opportunity to taste two delicious wines at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. This week, they are featuring a 2015 Touraine Sauvignon Blanc & 2015 Clos de la Cerisaie Anjou. Wine tasting takes place 5p-8p this Friday.

2015 Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

Brisk, dry, crisp white with fresh fruit flavours. 100% Sauvignon Blanc from Touraine, a source of great value wines next to Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé.

2015 Clos de la Cerisie Anjou

“A cabernet franc that showcases some of the higher tannic potential of the grape varietal but in a low-alcohol style that works perfectly for hotter weather and heavier dishes. Ruby in color this wine has a nose of red fruit including red plum, red currant and raspberry; there is also violet and a handful of fall green vegetable which lays underneath cedar and a dash of vanilla baking spice. On the palate grippy, earthy, medium-plus tannin shows on the attack ahead of the muted red fruit which emerges mid-palate towards a chalky finish. The wine is medium in body and acidity.” — Notes from the Importer

These amazing wines are available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine & Spirits is located at 6910 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027