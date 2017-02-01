Uncorked Discoveries: Boer & Brit The Field Marshal Red & The General Red

On Friday, February 2nd, don’t miss your opportunity to taste two delicious wines at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. This week, they are featuring a 2012 Boer & Brit The Field Marshall Red and a 2011 Boer & Brit The General Red. Wine tasting takes place 5p-8p this Friday.

About Boer & Brit

The Boer, is Stefan Gerber, great-great grandson of President Paul Kruger, with a massive passion for Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz and Mediterranean varietals.

The Brit, is Alex Milner, wine-maker at Natte Valleij (after stints in the South of France and India) and great-great grandson of Field Marshall French – who led the “Relief of Kimberley” – with a passion for Petit Verdot, Bordeaux-blends and anything odd.

110 years ago, these two best friends (they met at Stellenbosch while studying viticulture & oenology) forefathers were bitter enemies and now they’ve combined to make wines for all the people of the world to enjoy.

2012 Boer & Brit The Field Marshal Red

The Field Marshal is a rich, ‘Rhonish’ blend of Tinta Amarela (55%), Carignan (40%) and Shiraz (5%) grapes. It is aged in French oak, giving spicy blackberry and undergrowth aromas, with a full, spicy, structured palate.

2011 Boer & Brit The General Red

Generous, full bodied red wine with “wild” dimension only possible from combining Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc & Malbec.

These amazing wines are available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine & Spirits On: Facebook | Twitter

Moon Wine & Spirits is located at 6910 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027