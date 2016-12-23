Unemployment drops again in Williamson and statewide

Unemployment continued to drop across the state in November, including a tenth of a point drop in Williamson County and a two-tenths drop in Davidson.

According to statistics released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment decreased in 81 counties, increased in 10, and remained the same in four counties.

And once again, nine of the ten counties with the lowest unemployment were in Middle Tennessee, and Knox County in East Tennessee came in at number 10.

Williamson County’s 3.4 percent unemployment in November was down from 3.5 percent in October.

For the month of November, Davidson County has the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.5 percent, decreasing from 3.7 percent the previous month. Knox County is 3.9 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s 4.1 percent. The Hamilton County rate is 4.6 percent, decreasing from a previous rate of 5.0 percent. Shelby County has a 5.3 percent rate, decreasing from 5.7 percent in October.

Tennessee’s preliminary unemployment rate for November is 4.8 percent, unchanged from the previous month’s revised rate. The U.S. preliminary rate for November is 4.6 percent, decreasing three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.