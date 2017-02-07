February 07, 2017

Business Spotlight

Untapped Discoveries: Bell’s Smitten Golden Rye Pale Ale

On Thursday, February 9th, don’t miss your opportunity to try Bell’s Smitten Golden Rye Pale Ale at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. The beer tasting takes place 5p-8p this Thursday.

Bell’s Smitten Golden Rye Pale Ale

Brewed By:
Bell’s Brewery, Inc (Michigan)

Find This Beer On-Line:
Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd|

Style | ABV
Rye Beer | 6%

Drawn from one of Bell’s oldest recipes, Smitten Ale began as part of a series of rye beers. The combination of sharp citrus & resinous flavors from the hops with the earthy, rustic overtones of the rye malt contribution yield an interesting take on the American Pale Ale.

Availability
Spring

Ratings
Untappd 3.54/5

This beer is available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine & Spirits on Facebook  | Twitter

