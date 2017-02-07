Untapped Discoveries: Bell’s Smitten Golden Rye Pale Ale

On Thursday, February 9th, don’t miss your opportunity to try Bell’s Smitten Golden Rye Pale Ale at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. The beer tasting takes place 5p-8p this Thursday.

Brewed By:

Bell’s Brewery, Inc (Michigan)

Find This Beer On-Line:

Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd|

Style | ABV

Rye Beer | 6%

Drawn from one of Bell’s oldest recipes, Smitten Ale began as part of a series of rye beers. The combination of sharp citrus & resinous flavors from the hops with the earthy, rustic overtones of the rye malt contribution yield an interesting take on the American Pale Ale.

Availability

Spring Ratings

Untappd 3.54/5

This beer is available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine & Spirits on Facebook | Twitter