Untapped Discoveries: Cigar City Jai Alai India Pale Ale

On Thursday, February 16th, don’t miss your opportunity to try Jai Alai India Pale Ale at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. The beer tasting takes place 5p-8p this Thursday.

Brewed By:

Cigar City Brewing (Tampa, FL)

Find This Beer On-Line:

Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd|

Style | ABV

India Pale Ale | 7.5%

About Jai Alai

Jai Alai, a game native to the Basque region of Spain, is played on a court called a fronton. Jai Alai players attempt to catch a ball using a curved mitt whilst the ball travels at speeds up to 188mph. Proving they have a sense of humor the Spanish dubbed this game, with its ball traveling at race car speeds, “the merry game.” Tampa was once home to a bustling Jai Alai fronton but sadly all that remains of Jai Alai in the Tampa Bay area is this India Pale Ale that pays tribute to the merry game. The India Pale Ale style of beer has its roots in the ales sent from England to thirsty British troops in India during the 18th century. Pair Jai Alai India Pale Ale with beef empanadas, deviled crabs and other spicy dishes.

Tasting Notes

An intense bouquet of tangerine and candied orange peel entice the nose while flavors of clementines, Valencia orange and subtle caramel provide counterpoint to an assertive bitterness and rich malt character. Bold hop flavor and aroma from six different hop varietals is front and center in this flavorful American IPA

Availability

Year-round Ratings

Untappd 4.04/5

This beer is available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine & Spirits on Facebook | Twitter