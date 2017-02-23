UNTAPPED DISCOVERIES: Citra Sunshine Slacker available for tasting

Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood is sampling Evil Twin Brewing Co.’s Citra Sunshine Slacker until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Brewed By:

Two Roads Brewing Co., CT

Find This Beer On-Line:

Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd|

Style | ABV

Sessions IPA | 4.5%

About Citra Sunshine Slacker

“Despite his bitterness, lack of power and insuperable aversion to any kind of extravagant labor-he kind of has a charm and charisma, and perhaps he is even lovable. Somehow we find him unbelievably irresistible and stimulating because he is one of the few masters the ability to effortlessly impress with his sharp intelligence and make it look so damn easy.” – Evil Twin Brewing Co.

Availability

Year-round Ratings

Untappd 3.78/5

This beer is available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine and Spirits is at 6910 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027, near the intersection of Moores Lane and Franklin Road.