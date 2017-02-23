UNTAPPED DISCOVERIES: Citra Sunshine Slacker available for tasting

Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood is sampling Evil Twin Brewing Co.’s Citra Sunshine Slacker until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Moon
Citra Sunshine Slacker
Brewed By:
Two Roads Brewing Co., CT
Find This Beer On-Line:
Style | ABV
Sessions IPA | 4.5%
About Citra Sunshine Slacker
“Despite his bitterness, lack of power and insuperable aversion to any kind of extravagant labor-he kind of has a charm and charisma, and perhaps he is even lovable. Somehow we find him unbelievably irresistible and stimulating because he is one of the few masters the ability to effortlessly impress with his sharp intelligence and make it look so damn easy.” – Evil Twin Brewing Co.
Availability
Year-round
Ratings
Untappd 3.78/5