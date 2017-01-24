January 24, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

45℉

clear sky

Home
Business Spotlight

Untapped Discoveries: Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Untapped Discoveries: Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale

On Thursday, January 26th, don’t miss your opportunity to try the Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale from East Nashville Brew Works at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. The beer tasting takes place 5p-8p this Thursday.

Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale

Brewed By:
East Nashville Brew Works
Nashville, Tennessee

Find This Beer On-Line:
Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd |

Style | ABV
Blonde Ale| 5.1% ABV

An American-style blonde ale brewed with real, Tennessee honey. A light and refreshing beer; East Nashville Brew Works sources local honey to provide a floral aroma and flavor to balance the pilsner malt. From 1788 to 1809 Nashville and the surrounding area was known as the Miro District, and for non-Spanish speakers, miel = honey. This signature brew has a light bitterness and a clean finish.

Availability
Year-round

Ratings
Untappd – 3.75/5

This amazing beer is available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine & Spirits On: Facebook  | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Brentwood Home Page
Williamson Source
Franklin Home Page
Titan Insider
Nolensville Home Page
TN High School Football
Spring Hill Home Page
Rutherford Source
Style Home Page