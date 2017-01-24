Untapped Discoveries: Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale

On Thursday, January 26th, don’t miss your opportunity to try the Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale from East Nashville Brew Works at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. The beer tasting takes place 5p-8p this Thursday.
Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale
Brewed By:
East Nashville Brew Works
Nashville, Tennessee
Find This Beer On-Line:
Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd |
Style | ABV
Blonde Ale| 5.1% ABV
An American-style blonde ale brewed with real, Tennessee honey. A light and refreshing beer; East Nashville Brew Works sources local honey to provide a floral aroma and flavor to balance the pilsner malt. From 1788 to 1809 Nashville and the surrounding area was known as the Miro District, and for non-Spanish speakers, miel = honey. This signature brew has a light bitterness and a clean finish.
Availability
Year-round
Ratings
Untappd – 3.75/5