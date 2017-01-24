Untapped Discoveries: Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale

On Thursday, January 26th, don’t miss your opportunity to try the Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale from East Nashville Brew Works at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. The beer tasting takes place 5p-8p this Thursday.

Miro Miel Honey Blonde Ale

Brewed By:

East Nashville Brew Works

Nashville, Tennessee

Find This Beer On-Line:

Style | ABV

Blonde Ale| 5.1% ABV