January 31, 2017

Business Spotlight

Untapped Discoveries: Spiked Seltzer & Bell’s American Amber Ale

On Thursday, February 2nd, don’t miss your opportunity to try Spiked Seltzer and Bell’s American Amber Ale at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. The beer tasting takes place 5p-8p this Thursday.

Spiked Seltzer

Brewed:
In Northeast and Midwest

Find This Beer On-Line:
Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd |

Style | ABV
Hard Seltzer | 6%

SpikedSeltzer is made exclusively from purified water and natural ingredients. The fresh fruit flavors infused in SpikedSeltzer are derived from cold-pressed citrus essence from a variety of fruits. Fermentation of this citrus essence and sugar naturally produces 6% alcohol. The result is clean and clear without the sugary sweetness of wine or the heaviness of beer.

Availability
Year-round

Ratings
Untappd – 3.21/5

Bell’s American Amber Ale

Brewed By:
Bell’s Brewery, Inc (Michigan)

Find This Beer On-Line:
Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd |

Style | ABV
American Amber/Red Ale | 5.8%

Bell’s Amber Ale features both toasted and sweet caramel notes from carefully selected malts, balanced with herbal and citrus hop aromas. Capped by a clean bitterness, it’s incredibly versatile with food, but very tasty on its own.

Availability
Year-round

Ratings
Untappd – 3.58/5

These beers are available at Moon Wine & Spirits in Brentwood.

Moon Wine & Spirits on Facebook  | Twitter

