Untapped Discoveries: Spiked Seltzer & Bell’s American Amber Ale

On Thursday, February 2nd, don’t miss your opportunity to try Spiked Seltzer and Bell’s American Amber Ale at Moon, Wine & Spirits in Brentwood. The beer tasting takes place 5p-8p this Thursday.
Spiked Seltzer
Brewed:
In Northeast and Midwest
Find This Beer On-Line:
Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd |
Style | ABV
Hard Seltzer | 6%
SpikedSeltzer is made exclusively from purified water and natural ingredients. The fresh fruit flavors infused in SpikedSeltzer are derived from cold-pressed citrus essence from a variety of fruits. Fermentation of this citrus essence and sugar naturally produces 6% alcohol. The result is clean and clear without the sugary sweetness of wine or the heaviness of beer.
Availability
Year-round
Ratings
Untappd – 3.21/5
Bell’s American Amber Ale
Brewed By:
Bell’s Brewery, Inc (Michigan)
Find This Beer On-Line:
Brewery Website | Facebook | Twitter | Untappd |
Style | ABV
American Amber/Red Ale | 5.8%
Bell’s Amber Ale features both toasted and sweet caramel notes from carefully selected malts, balanced with herbal and citrus hop aromas. Capped by a clean bitterness, it’s incredibly versatile with food, but very tasty on its own.
Availability
Year-round
Ratings
Untappd – 3.58/5