UT player paralyzed in tackle will speak at Steak & Burger Dinner

Inquoris “Inky” Johnson, former University of Tennessee football defensive back, will speak at the 28th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

This year’s dinner will be held on Thursday, May 11, at Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin.

Johnson will share his inspiring journey following a career-ending injury on Sept. 9, 2006 at a college football game in Neyland Stadium.

A routine tackle turned into a life-threatening injury. Johnson’s right arm was paralyzed, and he was left suffering from pain daily.

While Johnson’s dream to play professional sports was crushed, his spirit was not. Johnson went on to earn a Master’s degree in sports psychology from the University of Tennessee.

Today he devotes much of his time to mentoring athletes and underprivileged youth. He resides in Atlanta, Ga., with his wife Allison and their children, Jada and Inky, Jr.

The Steak & Burger Dinner features steak for Boys & Girls Club members, and burgers for supporting adults. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.BGCMT.org. Individual tickets are $125 each. Tables of eight are also available for $1,000. Each table will include six adults and two Club kids. The Steak & Burger Dinner also features entertainment and a silent auction.

Additionally, at this year’s Steak & Burger Dinner, the 5th Annual “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” will be presented to Robert Blair.

Top-tier sponsorship levels include the $10,000 Presenting Sponsor, $7,500 Diamond Sponsor, $5,000 Gold Sponsor, and $2,500 Silver Sponsor. Sponsors receive numerous advantages ranging from various advertisements to tickets and tables.

For more information please contact Denise Carothers at 615-628- 8188 or dcarothers@bgcmt.org.