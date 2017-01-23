VUMC doctor’s art; Natural History items on display this month

FRIENDS OF THE BRENTWOOD LIBRARY

Dr. Andre L. Churchwell, the Senior Associate Dean for Diversity Affairs at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, will display art during January in the Friends of the Brentwood Library Gallery Wall and Showcase Display.

Churchwell, known as a talented artist and writer, gained inspiration from his father, a journalist with a talent for sketching, who would frequently draw his favorite cartoons. He further gained appreciation for art as a medical student, saying “As a medical student in gross anatomy class, I could fully grasp the accuracy of Leonardo’s drawing of anatomic dissection.”

The young artist and medical student even attempted to hang on to those old drawings, but he tells us “The smell of formaldehyde has persisted, lo these many years, and have left them relegated, by my wife’s decree, to a deep, covered corner in the basement.”

Like many artists, Churchwell’s art and writing contribute to a reduction in stress and also assist him when working with patients, staff, and colleagues. “My [art] serves as a vehicle to cross ‘the interpersonal chasm’ that exists between the patient and the doctor during their first encounter.”

Dr. Churchwell’s passion for art has become an influence in his career and life, and his work will be on display all this month at the library artist gallery.

The Earth Experience

This month’s Showcase features displays from the Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History. The Showcase includes samples of gems, minerals, archaeological relics, and fossils, that are featured in the museum.

The Earth Experience is the only natural history museum in Middle Tennessee, and samples from their collection will be on display for the remainder of the month.

Each month, The Brentwood Library hosts two local artists on the Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) Gallery Wall and Showcase Display.

Each artist who displays their collection on the Friends Gallery Wall contributes one piece to the Art Lending Library. With more than 230 pieces to choose from, patrons are able to check them out for ninety days. This artwork is a beautiful addition to the library that includes original artwork in acrylics, oils, pen and ink, pastels, photographs, and water colors. A full, detailed description of most items can be found in the Digital Collection on the library’s website.

The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.