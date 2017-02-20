WAKM to broadcast Region 6-AAA basketball tournaments

WAKM has announced its weekly sports talk show guests and basketball coverage to be carried over the air on 950-AM, audio live-streaming on the web at wakmworldwide.com or on your smartphone via Radio.net.

Sports Talk, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 22nd

WAKM AM-950 Radio continues its sports talk show this Wednesday, Feb. 22. Tune in as the show is brought to you live from Stroud’s Barbeque at 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. This week’s special guest is Brentwood basketball coach Greg Shirley. The show can be heard on AM-950, via Internet streaming at www.wakmworldwide.com or on your smartphone via the Radio.net app.

Region 6-AAA Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament, Friday, February 24th – Thursday, March 2nd

WAKM Radio continues its basketball coverage Friday, Feb. 24, with the Region 6-AAA girls quarterfinals at Centennial High School. Terry Merrell and Stormy Mitchell describe the action, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, WAKM will broadcast the boys quarterfinal games, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

WAKM will begin its broadcast of the girls semifinals at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, while the boys semifinal broadcast begins at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Coverage of the Region 6-AAA girls championship Wednesday, March 1, will begin at 6:45 p.m. The boys finals broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 2.