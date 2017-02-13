WAKM to broadcast District 11-AAA tournaments

WAKM has announced its sports talk show guests and basketball game of the week to be carried over the air on 950-AM, audio live-streaming on the web at wakmworldwide.com or on your smartphone via Radio.net.

Sports Talk, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 16th



WAKM AM-950 Radio continues its sports talk show this Thursday, Feb. 16. Tune in as the show is brought to you live from Stroud’s Barbeque at 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. This week’s special guest is Independence basketball coach Greg Glass. The show can be heard on AM-950, via Internet streaming at www.wakmworldwide.com or on your smartphone via the Radio.net app.

Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18



WAKM Radio continues its basketball coverage Friday, Feb. 17, with the District 11-AAA boys and girls semifinals at Centennial High School.

Terry Merrell will bring you the play-by-play and Stormy Mitchell is the color analyst. Tune in at 3:45 p.m. for the pregame show, followed by all four semifinal matchups.

On Saturday, WAKM will cover the consolation and championship games, beginning at 1:45 p.m.

All games can be heard live on AM-950, via live internet streaming on wakmworldwide.com, or on your iPhone via the Radio.net app.