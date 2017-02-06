WAKM to broadcast Ravenwood vs. Summit basketball

WAKM has announced its sports talk show guests and basketball game of the week to be carried over the air on 950-AM, audio live-streaming on the web at wakmworldwide.com or on your smartphone via Radio.net.

Sports Talk, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9th



WAKM AM-950 Radio continues its sports talk show this Thursday, Feb. 9. Tune in as the show is brought to you live from Stroud’s Barbeque at 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. This week’s special guest is Ravenwood basketball coach Patrick Whitlock. The show can be heard on AM-950, via Internet streaming at www.wakmworldwide.com or on your smartphone via the Radio.net app.

Basketball Game of the Week, 5:45-6 p.m. pregame show, 6 p.m. tipoff Friday, February 3rd



WAKM Radio continues its basketball coverage Friday night as Summit visits Ravenwood for a District 11-AAA doubleheader. Terry Merrell brings you the play-by-play and Stormy Mitchell is the color analyst. Tune in at 5:45 p.m. for the pregame show, followed by the girls tipoff at 6 and the boys contest afterwards.

The games can be heard live on AM-950, via live internet streaming on wakmworldwide.com, or on your iPhone via the Radio.net app.