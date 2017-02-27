WAKM to broadcast Region 6-AAA semifinals, championship

WAKM has announced its weekly basketball coverage to be carried over the air on 950-AM, audio live-streaming on the web at wakmworldwide.com or on your smartphone via Radio.net.

Region 6-AAA Tournament, Tuesday, February 28 – Thursday, March 2

WAKM continues its coverage of the Region 6-AAA basketball tournament Tuesday with the Independence boys taking on Summit in the semifinals at 6 p.m., followed by Brentwood’s battle against Cane Ridge.

On Wednesday, WAKM will begin its coverage of the girls championship matchup between Centennial and Dickson County at 6:45 p.m.

WAKM will start Thursday’s broadcast of the boys title game at 6:45 p.m.

Class AAA Sectionals – Saturday, March 4 and Monday, March 6

WAKM will broadcast Centennial’s girls sectional matchup at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, as well as a Class AAA boys sectional game at 6:45 p.m. Monday.