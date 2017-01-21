Walk Across Williamson adds 5K for students, teachers, parents

WCS InFocus

The annual Walk Across Williamson County Challenge is back for its ninth year with an all-new 5K for students, parents and teachers.

For those who think a 5K sounds a little out of reach, the county will be offering a free Couch to 5K program at both Pinkerton Park in Franklin and the Bowie Nature Park in Fairview.

To register for the Couch to 5K program at Bowie Park click here. To register for the Pinkerton Park program click here.

In addition, individual schools may create their own team and train together at their school location.

Staff and students will be tracking their activity during the month of March with the goal of walking across Williamson County, which is the equivalent of 1,800 minutes of physical activity.

Coordinated School Health will award mini grants to schools based on participation and activity minutes.

The training programs are not mandatory, but they are fun and will prepare participants for the FREE Walk Across Williamson 5K at Harlinsdale Farm on Sunday, April 9.

Timeline of events:

Saturday, Jan. 28 : Free 10-week Couch to 5k Training Program begins

: Free 10-week Couch to 5k Training Program begins Wednesday, March 1 : School Students/Parents/Teachers/Staff begin tracking activity with the goal of 1,800 minutes of physical activity to Walk Across Williamson

School Students/Parents/Teachers/Staff begin tracking activity with the goal of 1,800 minutes of physical activity to Walk Across Williamson Sunday, April 9: Inaugural Walk Across Williamson 5k Event at Harlinsdale Farm

If you have and questions or are seeking additional information, please contact Patty Norem.