Two men arrested on criminal homicide charges in Nolensville shooting

Two area men have been arrested on charges of Criminal Homicide in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Robert Ward, 43, in Nolensville.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are alleging that Miles Richardson Holt, 18, of Franklin, and Jonathon Kyle Elliott, 20, of Antioch, were responsible for Mr. Ward’s death, according to a TBI news release.

Ward’s 10-year-old son found him lying in a pool of blood on the night of Jan. 1 at their home at 9849 Sam Donald Road and called 911.

Nolensville Chief of Police Troy Huffines said it was the only documented

homicide in Nolensville since the city’s incorporation in 1996.

Investigators from the TBI have been looking into the murder since that time.

Jordan Ward, Robert Ward’s oldest son, said that he had met Holt briefly before but didn’t really know him. Jordan Ward said that meeting took place at his father’s home in Nolensville. He said he did not know Elliott at all.

Holt and Elliott have been booked into the Williamson County Jail. Bond has been set for Holt at $750,000 and for Elliott at $850,000. Each man has been charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.