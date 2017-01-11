January 11, 2017

Arrest made in Nolensville homicide

A man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 1 homicide of Robert Ward, Susan Niland, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said.

She said the TBI would provide additional information about the arrest shortly.

Ward, 43, was shot and killed at his home in Nolensville. His 10-year-old son found his father’s body body and called 911.

An investigation has been under way for more than a week, led by the TBI Violent Crime Response team and forensic experts based in Nashville.

Check back for updates as they become available.

