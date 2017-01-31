Warmer than normal November gave way to colder December

NASHVILLE ELECTRIC SERVICE

The only way to describe the weather so far this winter is unpredictable.

Mild weather has traded places with very cold temperatures on several occasions. However, overall, December 2016 was 82 percent colder compared to November, which was warmer than normal.

As a result, many customers have seen their energy usage noticeably increase with their latest bill. Along with the unstable temperatures, there are several factors to consider.

Colder Weather

Weather is the biggest reason for fluctuations in your electric bill since heating costs account for approximately 50 percent of your total bill amount. Significant swings in outside temperature make your heating system run longer and use more electricity. The following chart shows that the average daily temperature for December 2016 in blue was consistently colder compared to the previous year.

Higher Rates

The TVA seasonal rate structure is adjusted four times a year depending on the season. The rate is higher in the summer (June-September) and winter (December-March) and lower during transitional months (April-May & October-November).

Holiday Activities

Additional energy usage during the months of November and December can come from holiday cooking, extra company, spending more time at home, putting up Christmas lights, etc.