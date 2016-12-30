Water is 38 degrees for annual Polar Bear Plunge

The Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center hosts its annual Polar Bear Plunge Festival at noon, Sunday, Jan. 1.

Corps of Engineers data on Wednesday indicated surface water temperatures on Percy Priest Lake were a chilly 38 degrees.

Before participants take the chilly plunge into Percy Priest Lake to ring in the New Year, they’ll have a chance to enjoy a number of activities on the camp campus, including the zip line, which will be transformed into a Flying Fish Flop Frenzy for the occasion, winter face painting, penguin bowling, a freeze frame photo booth and hot chocolate bar.

General admission for the festival and plunge is $6 per person, children under 3 are free. Short sleeve t-shirts to commemorate the 2017 plunge can be purchased for $20.

All proceeds from the event provide scholarships for deserving kids to attend YMCA Camp Widjiwagan day and overnight camps.

Festival activities begin at noon and will continue until the plunge takes place at 2 p.m. For more information, contact the Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center at (615) 360-CAMP or register online at ymcamidtn.org/events/polarbearplunge. Tickets can also be purchased on-site.

Plungers, spectators and support teams are all welcome and complimentary popcorn and cotton candy will be served before the plunge in the Clark Baker Lodge. Awards will be given for Best Costume, Spirit, etc.

