WCAC holding fundraiser at the Factory this weekend

Third Coast Clay, located inside The Factory at Franklin, will host a fundraiser for Williamson County Animal Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A portion– 15 percent– of all store profits that day will go toward the shelter’s emergency medical needs fund.

Third Coast Clay is a paint-your- own pottery studio, with pieces available for all ages and skill levels. The studio fee is $6 per person.

“Just pick your piece, ranging from $8 to $30, choose your colors and paint,” said a press release from WCAC. “Allow at least 90 minutes for the process. When your piece is painted, leave it at the store where it will be glazed and fired and ready to pick up in seven days.”

Stamps and stencils are available instead of clay, and staff help get things started. For more information, go to www.thirdcoastclay.com.

Shelter director Laura Chavarria is excited about partnering with Third Coast Clay.

“We are always looking for ways to increase visibility in the Williamson County community,” Laura Chavarria, shelter director, said. “Third Coast Clay is a fun Franklin institution that everybody loves to visit. We appreciate and applaud their interest in supporting our shelter. It will be a fun day.”

WCAC is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin. The shelter is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

During January, all kitten cat and dog adoptions are $17; puppies are $85. Deposits may be required for pets not already spayed or neutered. For additional information, go to www.adoptwcac.org, or call the shelter at (615) 790-5590.