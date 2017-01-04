Weather Service says winter precipitation 80% likely

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the counties of northern Middle Tennessee and counties to the east.

An advisory is the second level of a three-tier weather warning system. It means that there is an 80% chance of sleet or snow.

The advisory includes Williamson County, but not Maury County.

Below is the National Weather Service’s explanation of the storm alert levels:

Winter Storm Watch: At least a 50% chance of 1/2-inch of sleet, 1/4-inch of ice or 3″ snow will fall in a 12-hour period. Can be issued 1 to two days in advance.

Winter Storm Advisory: At least an 80% chance of 1/2-inch of sleet will accumulate, or 1″ to 3″ of snow within a 24 hour period. Issued 12 hours to two days in advance.

Winter Storm Warning: At least an 80% chance of 1/2-inch of sleet or more will accumulate, or more than 3″ of snow will fall within 12 hours. Typically issued 12 to 24 hours in advance of expected weather.

Ice Storm Warning: At least an 80% chance that more than 1/4 inch of ice will accumulate on surfaces. Typically issued 12 to 24 hours in advance of expected weather.