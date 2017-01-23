Westin Nashville hiring 50 more staff members

The Westin Nashville on Saturday will hold its “New Year, New Opportunity” job fair to add more than 50 positions to its 250-member team.

According to an announcement from the hotel, positions to be filled include concierges, front desk agents, room attendants, culinary professionals, engineers, security officers, spa attendants and nail technicians for the resort-style Rhapsody Spa, and bartenders, servers and hosts for L27 Rooftop Bar and Decker & Dyer eatery.

The job fair is 11 a.m. until 6 p.m Saturday, Jan. 28, in the SoBro Room on the second floor of the hotel, 807 Clark Place, Nashville.

The Westin Nashville offers associates a variety of benefits including medical, disabilities leave, healthy and complimentary meals, and hotel accommodation discounts. Those that cannot attend the job fair should apply online or contact careers@westinnashville.com with any questions.

As Nashville’s newest luxury hotel, The Westin Nashville is conveniently located near Nashville’s entertainment district and adjacent to the Music City Center.