What’s new in The Factory for 2016

The Factory at Franklin has continued to change and grow in 2016.

One of the biggest announcements made in 2016 is proposed Nashville favorite burger place-The Pharmacy which will be opening in 2017. Making way for The Pharmacy, Little Cottage moved out of its current space down the hall to the former Juel Salon location to eventually make their home across the street at Jamison Square.

MaFiazo’s is very close to opening so be ready to visit in 2017. Funk Seoul Brothers will be opening soon after 2107 begins as well. We’ve compiled a list of all of the new places that call The Factory home in 2016. Be sure to visit the Factory at Franklin located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.

All Things Co. A boutique located on the second level next to the chandelier. Featuring local artisans and makers, you will find gifts and clothing that you can’t find anywhere else, read more here.

Walker Creek- Locally owned candy shop brings its handmade candies to Franklin, learn more about their toffee confections here.

Franklin Moto- A place to buy gear sought by the motorcycle enthusiast, everything but the motorcycle. They also have an antique bike sitting in the store as a conversation starter.

Music City Pickers- In addition to Music City Roots, you now have Music City Pickers. A weekly show held each Thursday in the Little Brick Theatre with Brady Seals, formerly of Little Texas, and Gordon Kennedy as hosts.

Jeni’s Ice Cream Truck- It’s back! Jeni’s Ice Cream truck rolled into The Factory last December but left in the spring. Now, the ice cream truck is back and we hope for good this time.