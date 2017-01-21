What’s new in what’s old? Archaeology conference moves to Montgomery Bell

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION

Presentations on what has been unearthed and learned in the field of archaeology during the past year across Tennessee are the focus of a two-day conference at Montgomery Bell State Park near Dickson.

The Tennessee Division of Archaeology, housed within the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, is co-hosting the 29th annual Current Research in Tennessee Archaeology (CRITA) meeting on Jan. 27-28 at Montgomery Bell. The event is held in partnership with Middle Tennessee State University to share archaeological updates from across the state.

This will be the first year the event is held at Montgomery Bell, after more than 25 years at Ellington Agricultural Center.

“In our 29th year, CRITA has become an annual destination event for professional and amateur archaeologists, students as well as members of the public who are interested about what’s taken place in their own backyards,” said Michael C. Moore, state archaeologist and director of TDEC’s Division of Archaeologist. “Hosting the event at Montgomery Bell is just another way to showcase the beauty and history Tennessee’s lands offer.”

Friday’s agenda includes the Tennessee Archaeological Advisory Council and Tennessee Council for Professional Archaeology business meetings. The Saturday, Jan. 28 program will feature two dozen speakers on topics ranging from prehistoric Native American cave art to Civil War African American archaeology to East Tennessee historic pottery. Additional research will be covered in informative graphic posters.

Speakers will take to the podium from 8:25 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. While professional archaeologists, avocational archaeologists, and students represent the primary targeted audience, the event is also intended to provide a showcase for the interested public to discover what’s been unearthed in Tennessee archaeology over the past year.

Friday night rooms at the Montgomery Bell State Park Inn will be available for $74 plus tax, per room (group code #8215). For online reservations click here or call 800-250-8613 (24 hours) or 615-797-3101. Cabins and campground spots are also available in the park.

More information about the event, including the program, can be found here: http://www.tn.gov/environment/article/arch-crita-2017.