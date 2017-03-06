What’s new and what’s next? Find out at Outlook Williamson

Outlook Williamson 2017 is modeled after Williamson, Inc. Economic Development’s business recruitment process. Attendees will be taken through the site selection process to discover how businesses choose a community in which to relocate. Two site selection consultants will talk about what they hear most from their clients and what quality-of-life assets are needed to set a community apart.

You will see and hear about the latest projects coming online in Williamson County. Finally you will have the opportunity to explore the renderings gallery, watch the new development video shown to site consultants and hear from local developers about their projects.

This is a can’t-miss event for being in the know, commencing at 7:30 a.m. and running through 11 a.m. at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd., Franklin,