Whiskey Warmer is back at Westhaven on Mar. 11

The Whiskey Warmer is returning to the Westhaven Residents Center.

A $34 general admission ticket opens up a selection of 44 whiskey brands at the event, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mar. 11 at the Westhaven Residents Club.

The Whiskey Warmer is designed as a farewell to winter. Patrons can learn about a wide selection of whiskey with tastings and information, including special guest, Crown Royal National Brand Ambassador Stephen Wilson.

In addition, The PodCask will be at Whiskey Warmer, live-recording their popular whiskey-themed podcast, interviewing brand representatives and guests, and talking listeners through whiskey tastings. There also will be a photo booth, sponsored by Emblem Apartments.

Whiskey Warmer is presented by Westhaven and Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye. and in partnership with Emblem Apartments and Carothers Wine & Spirits. The evening also is sponsored by Franklin Cigar, Bulleit Bourbon and the Nashville Scene.

Proceeds from Whiskey Warmer and a silent auction at the event will benefit The Westhaven Foundation, which in addition to providing grants and scholarships, assists in raising money for charities and organizations serving Westhaven and the surrounding communities.

A Facebook Event page offers updates and additional details.

It is a “strictly 21+ event” which applies to minor children in the company of parents (including infants and small children).

Participating Spirits:

Crown Royal

Bulleit Bourbon

George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Johnnie Walker

Belle Meade Bourbon

Corsair Artisan Distillery

Ole Smoky Distillery

Wild Turkey

Russell’s Reserve

Clyde May’s Whiskey

Whisper Creek

Pennington’s Whiskey (Pennington’s Rye)

Calumet Bourbon

Lexington Bourbon

Bird Dog Whiskey

Buffalo Trace Distillery

1792 Ridgemont Reserve

Blanton’s “The Original Single Barrel” Bourbon

Colonel E. H. Taylor

Eagle Rare Bourbon

Fireball Whisky

Lot 40

The Glenlivet (Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve)

Aberlour 12 Year

Chivas Regal Extra

American Born Moonshine

Knob Creek

Maker’s Mark

Basil Hayden’s

TINCUP Whiskey

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Bushmills Irish Whiskey (Red Bush)

Jim Beam

Baker’s Bourbon

Booker’s Bourbon

Auchentoshan Single Malt Whisky (Auchentoshan Single Malt Scotch)

Tennessee Legend Distillery

Four Roses Bourbon

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Tullamore Dew

The Balvenie US

Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

Hudson Whiskey (Baby Bourbon)

Food will be on sale from Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, Two Thompsons Catering, and Donut Distillery.