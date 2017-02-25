Whiskey Warmer is back at Westhaven on Mar. 11

The Whiskey Warmer is returning to the Westhaven Residents Center.
A $34 general admission ticket opens up a selection of 44 whiskey brands at the event, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mar. 11 at the Westhaven Residents Club.
The Whiskey Warmer is designed as a farewell to winter. Patrons can learn about a wide selection of whiskey with tastings and information, including special guest, Crown Royal National Brand Ambassador Stephen Wilson.
In addition, The PodCask will be at Whiskey Warmer, live-recording their popular whiskey-themed podcast, interviewing brand representatives and guests, and talking listeners through whiskey tastings. There also will be a photo booth, sponsored by Emblem Apartments.
Whiskey Warmer is presented by Westhaven and Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye. and in partnership with Emblem Apartments and Carothers Wine & Spirits. The evening also is sponsored by Franklin Cigar, Bulleit Bourbon and the Nashville Scene.
Proceeds from Whiskey Warmer and a silent auction at the event will benefit The Westhaven Foundation, which in addition to providing grants and scholarships, assists in raising money for charities and organizations serving Westhaven and the surrounding communities.
A Facebook Event page offers updates and additional details.
It is a “strictly 21+ event” which applies to minor children in the company of parents (including infants and small children).
Participating Spirits:
Crown Royal
Bulleit Bourbon
George Dickel Tennessee Whisky
Johnnie Walker
Belle Meade Bourbon
Corsair Artisan Distillery
Ole Smoky Distillery
Wild Turkey
Russell’s Reserve
Clyde May’s Whiskey
Whisper Creek
Pennington’s Whiskey (Pennington’s Rye)
Calumet Bourbon
Lexington Bourbon
Bird Dog Whiskey
Buffalo Trace Distillery
1792 Ridgemont Reserve
Blanton’s “The Original Single Barrel” Bourbon
Colonel E. H. Taylor
Eagle Rare Bourbon
Fireball Whisky
Lot 40
The Glenlivet (Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve)
Aberlour 12 Year
Chivas Regal Extra
American Born Moonshine
Knob Creek
Maker’s Mark
Basil Hayden’s
TINCUP Whiskey
Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey
Bushmills Irish Whiskey (Red Bush)
Jim Beam
Baker’s Bourbon
Booker’s Bourbon
Auchentoshan Single Malt Whisky (Auchentoshan Single Malt Scotch)
Tennessee Legend Distillery
Four Roses Bourbon
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Tullamore Dew
The Balvenie US
Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
Hudson Whiskey (Baby Bourbon)
Food will be on sale from Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, Two Thompsons Catering, and Donut Distillery.