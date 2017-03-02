Whitson says anything could happen as gas tax bill advances

There was plenty to see on Wednesday when lawmakers picked apart bills that could better fund Tennessee roads and ultimately sent the governor’s gas tax bill to the full transportation committee for further discussion.

Amid protesters from Americans for Prosperity, including one man dressed up as a gas can, Speaker Pro Tem Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville) broke the 4-4 tie vote to send Gov. Bill Haslam’s Improve Act onward to the full transportation committee. However, Republican lawmakers did remove its teeth, taking away the originally proposed fuel tax increases.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like,” said Franklin Republican Sam Whitson, a freshman lawmaker who sits on the eight-member subcommittee.

“We killed indexing, and I wasn’t for that. I voted to kill the indexing of the governor’s plan. Next step is the full committee. We can discuss it with a wide range of individuals, and it will be just as exciting.”

As for what will come next is largely unknown. Lawmakers could put back in the fuel tax initiatives. The governor’s original plan calculated a $278 million increase of new dollars to the state through a 7-cent-per-gallon increase on the gasoline tax, which hasn’t been raised since the late 1980s, and a 12-cent increase on diesel fuel. The increases were considered revenue neutral, with the Improve Act also lowering taxes on other items in the state.

In the original plan, cities – including the six in Williamson County – would receive an additional $39 million, which is a 40 percent increase. Counties would receive an additional $78 million for local projects, allowing them to keep property and other local taxes low.

Here’s what the bill could mean for Williamson’s municipalities in terms of additional revenue from the gas and diesel tax:

Brentwood – Diesel: $119,955 // Gas: $318,982

Fairview – Diesel: $22,921 // Gas: $60,952

Franklin – Diesel: $197,060 // Gas: $524,018

Nolensville – Diesel: $23,562 // Gas: $62,658

Thompson’s Station – Diesel: $7,960 // Gas: $21,167

Spring Hill –Diesel: $95,169 // Gas: $253,071

“We have to do something,” Whitson said. “We cannot wait.”