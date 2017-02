Photographs aren’t showing up on Home Page Media Group Websites, after an Amazon S3 storage service crashed, affecting huge numbers of customers in the eastern United States.

Home Page Media Group, which operates seven Web sites in Middle Tennessee, uses the Amazon S3 service for photo storage and retrieval.

According to BGR.com, a tech Web site, Amazon S3 serves customers including Netflix and Reddit. The Website quotes an Amazon spokesman saying they were working to resolve the problem.