Williamson board approves budget amendments, dress code

In a swift meeting, the Williamson County School Board approved several items Monday night from an amended dress code to budget amendments which include money for 40 new special education assistants and 13 new buses.

The school dress code – though heavily debated for months – has a reached a point of exhaustion on comments from board members. The guidelines they’ve settled on were passed on second reading Monday. The new code requires one more vote to become official. The board’s latest wording for the dress code is as follows:

• Tops of shoulders must have a minimum of a 1-inch strap unless otherwise covered by an opaque top garment;

• Skin and undergarments must be covered with opaque clothing from the underarm to mid-thigh. Mid-thigh is defined as the mid-point between the waist and mid-knee;

• All pants, or trousers, shorts and skirts must be held at the waist;

• Leggings and other compression-style garments may be worn so long as an opaque top garment covers the private body parts;

• Hats may be worn in buildings with the permission of building administration;

• Appropriate shoes are required;

• Any type of clothing, apparel or accessory, including that which denotes such students’ membership in or affiliation with any gang associated with criminal activities is not permitted.

School fees was the only vote of the evening that had any opposition, which came in the form of District 6’s Jay Galbreath. Parents have to only pay them voluntarily, but they range anywhere from a few dollars to upwards of $300. The fees were approved 10-1.

Board members voted 11-0 on the tuition rate for teachers who live out of district but send their children to Williamson County schools. According to the memo sent from the district’s financial department, the premium tuition amount for 2017-2018 is $6,418. But district will only ask teachers for half of that amount, $3,850.

Tuition is calculated using the current fiscal year’s budget of local revenue raised. It also takes into account revenues from the operations, including the fund balance, capital funds and the school debt service requirements.

Other items approved by board include:

– A list of 20 open zone schools for the 2017-2018 year

– $379,190 for 40 new special education assistants

– $1.45 million for 13 buses – both regular and replacement as well as four special education buses.