Williamson board extends Looney’s contract until 2021

Happy with Superintendent Mike Looney’s performance, the Williamson County School Board doesn’t want to see him leave the district anytime soon.

The board voted unanimously to extend the superintendent’s contract until Jan. 2, 2021. It previously had a contract end date of June 30, 2019.

“I was in four schools in the past five days,” Looney said during the board’s Tuesday night meeting.

“Without exception, when the bell rang instruction started. It was orderly, polite. It was like a finely tuned machine operating on every single cylinder. This is an extremely special place. We have great students and parents. We have outstanding educators, and we have tenacious leaders that aren’t afraid to debate. They get heated at times because we are passionate about our work.”

The full 12-member board recently completed its evaluation of the director. Out of the 1-5 scoring system, Looney received a 4.65. Unlike the previous board, all members participated.

He currently makes approximately $260,000 per year.