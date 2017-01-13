Williamson board will vote on 2017-2018 calendar next week

It’s taken months to fine-tune it.

But the Williamson County School Board will finally vote on the proposed calendar for the next school year.

The only item changed from the previous iteration is when fall break starts and ends, which the board changed at its Thursday night work session.

Here’s how the calendar looks:

– School will start Aug. 10

– A three-day fall break will happen Oct. 11-13

– No Veteran’s Day off

– A week-long Thanksgiving break from Nov. 20-24

– Two-week winter break from Dec. 22-Jan. 4

– Week-long spring break from March 26-30

– Last day of school May 18

Getting to this calendar took more than two months for the Williamson County School Board. Previously, nearly 13,000 responded to three calendar options. In an effort to compromise, the district staff and Superintendent Mike Looney worked with the board to create what is now known as calendar M.