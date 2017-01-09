County Commission approves fraction of new-schools funding request

The Williamson County Commission unanimously passed an intent-to-fund of $10.5 million Monday night for the purchase of land for new schools.

While the number seems large, it’s a much lesser sum than what the Williamson County Schools Board unanimously approved and asked for in November.

The money approved will go where it is needed most, Superintendent Mike Looney said. The resolution originally asked for more than four times the amount.

Commissioners cut away at the $46.1 million, which Looney had designed for the purchase of more than 600 acres to prepare for growth in the next decade. The watered down amount will help with costs for a high school and middle school and perhaps elementary school.

“We will make the $10.5 million go as far as we can,” Looney said. “We need 600 or so acres. The most immediate relief is needed in the Page area. This money will be used to buy property in that area to relieve the overcrowding happening there.”

Looney had tried to convince the commission this was the way to prepare for the thousands of new students expected to enroll in the district. During the next five years, more than 10,000 kids are anticipated. He also warned that a piecemeal approach could end up costing the taxpayers an extra $10 million.

“The kids are coming whether we like it or not,” Looney said in committee meeting leading up to Monday’s vote. “They’re going to show up. They’re going to want to be served. They’re going to demand excellent schools. The only way to serve them is to build.”

In large part, the original resolution was an intent to save money, Looney said. But it would have also been an unprecedented approach for the Williamson commission, making some commissioners hesitant. District 3’s Matt Milligan was the sole commissioner opposed to lessening the amount, but eventually voted for it.

“We can do business as we always have, which is only buy the property at the last minute,” Looney said. “It might not be the best location. It might cost us more. Or we can think how we can manage this process.”

Looney said in November that the $10.5 million was the bare minimum he could use to move forward. Any less of a commitment right now would hinder his ability to negotiate buying land and setting in motion school construction.

“You are the funding body,” he said. “I am just coming to you with a need. At the end of the day, it is my job to educate the students, and in a way, your job is a lot harder than mine. I am just telling you what we need.”

How what happened to the other Williamson schools resolutions

Across seven resolutions, the commission chose to either defer or amend to lesser amounts. Overall, the board asked for more than $140 million in intent-to-fund requests. This would encompass costs for land, construction, design or renovations of new or existing schools.

Here’s what the remaining $110 million were for:

• The commission did approve the release of $15 million in bonds for the purchase of land for a K-8 school in the Brentwood area. In the fall the commission decided to hold off on the decision in order to take a closer look at the funding situation for schools.

• A $45.88 million resolution funded the design, development and construction of an elementary and middle school in Brentwood;

• A resolution for $4.9 million for design and initial site work for a central high school, middle school and elementary school;

• A $9 million resolution to fund the renovation of the old Columbia State Community College building acquired by the district for Franklin High School. This would add up to 11 new classrooms. Looney said he would like for the extra capacity to be available for the 2017-18 school year. At the November Education Committee meeting, Looney said he needed this money as soon as possible and that deferring it to after the new year could push back the renovation completion to past the beginning of the next school year;

• Brentwood High and Middle Schools are being renovated. An intent-to-fund resolution of $17.2 million was on the agenda, for design, improvement and new construction based on the results of the Brentwood Master Plan study.

• The school board and Looney asked for $6.3 million for new construction at College Grove and Scales Elementary Schools. This was added to the amended land resolution. It was reduced to $2.5 million and approved.

