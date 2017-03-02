Williamson County Democratic Party to elect new leadership in March

Home Page staff report

The Williamson County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on March 25 at 10 a.m.

The meeting will take place at the Williamson County Administrative Complex in the auditorium.

Local Democrats will elect a new chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, treasurer and the executive committee for Williamson County for a two-year term.

All Democratic residents who are eligible voters of Williamson County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2017-18. During reorganization, attendees will evaluate the effectiveness of the county party bylaws and leadership.

Each county party determines its own needs, elects new leaders and enacts reforms to build a stronger grassroots organization.

The Reorganization Convention is open to all Williamson County Democrats.

Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention prior to 10 a.m., when the meeting will begin.

For more information, contact Stephanie Cooksey at 615-596-8033.