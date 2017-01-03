Williamson County home sales, values climbed in 2016

It’s no secret that real estate in Williamson County has been booming for some time now.

With many businesses, small and large, calling Williamson County home and creating jobs in the area, as well as it being the home to some of the nation’s best schools, people from all over Middle Tennessee and beyond have realized that Williamson County is a great place to have roots.

A significant part of the market is comprised of relocation and transfers.

“We are seeing more and more relocations of people coming to the area,” Susan Gregory, of Parks Realty, said. “It has always been and still is people that are moving up, buying a larger house, and people who are downsizing and buying smaller houses, a lot of those are local people. But in the last five to 10 years, five for sure, we are seeing more and more people transferring in and out.”

Throughout the year, Williamson County real estate has broken records and flourished. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the year:

January – the total number of closings reached 325, exceeding 2015’s rate by 18%.

February – closing sales rose by 9.8% and inventory went down 1.5%, due to the rise in sales.

The total number of closings during the first quarter of this year was 1,053, setting historic residential closings.

April – the median sale price for a single-family home rose 1.9% to $433,000.

May & June – despite the fact that home sales were slightly lower during these months from 2015, the average sale price for a single-family home continued to rise to $459,000 (up from $407,000 in 2015).

October – sales increased 22.7% from 2015 and the median sales price dropped slightly to $435, 384.

November – total home closings in Williamson County rose 14.7 percent in November 2016 to the strongest in decade. November is the 9th consecutive month median sales prices topped $400,000.

As of the end of November (December statistics not yet released), year-to-date total home sales in Williamson County increased 3.5% from the same time period in 2015.

“With home sales for the month of November rising to the strongest in a decade, it is expected the housing market in Williamson County will continue at a solid pace through the end of the year and into 2017,” said Lisa Wurth, president of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS®. “Sellers continue to see a good financial return on their homes as evidenced by steadily rising sales prices. Potential home buyers remain keenly interested in making their home in Williamson County.”