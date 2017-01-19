Williamson County musicians will perform at Trump welcome celebration

Two country music artists from Williamson County will perform at the Welcome Ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 19 as part of the inauguration festivities.

Tim Rushlow, former lead vocalist of Little Texas and Franklin resident, will perform as part of ‘The Frontmen of Country, alongside Lonestar’s Richie McDonald and Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart.

“I am honored to be a part of celebrating such a monumental moment in American history. Music is such a powerful platform and a great way to bring our country together and as an American I am humbled to be included in this historic event,” Rushlow said.

In addition to Rushlow, Lee Greenwood, who also lives in Franklin, will perform. This is Greenwood’s fourth time to perform at a presidential inauguration event. Previously, the “God Bless the U.S.A” artist sang during President Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush’s ceremonies.

“I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies,” Greenwood said.

Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. You can watch it at 3pm central time on C-SPAN. The event will feature historic remarks from President-elect Donald J. Trump and special appearances from Sam Moore, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country.