Williamson County Schools hires local attorney for district

Local attorney Dana Ausbrooks will join Williamson County Schools in January as the lawyer for the school system.

In her 16 years of experience, Ausbrooks has handled a diverse practice, involving both civil and criminal matters. She has represented large and small corporations, family businesses and government entities. Since 2012, she has been in general practice in Franklin, and she has worked at Columbia State Community College as an adjunct professor, teaching criminal law and criminal procedure.

“We are thrilled to have Dana on the team,” Deputy Superintendent Jason Golden said. “I’ve worked with her from time to time for more than 10 years on many legal issues. Dana brings wisdom with a commitment to serving this community.”

Ausbrooks was an assistant public defender with the Office of the District Public Defender for the 21st Judicial District from 2005-2012, following work as a solo practitioner from 2002-2005. Prior to that, she was an Assistant Attorney General at the Office of the Attorney General in Nashville from 2000-2002.

“I am delighted to be joining Williamson County Schools and appreciate the opportunity to work with Dr. Looney, the members of the Williamson County School Board, and staff as an internal resource and advisor,” Ausbrooks said.

Ausbrooks received her law degree from Nashville School of Law in 2000. She received a bachelor’s degree from O’More College of Design in 1994. She also serves on the Williamson County Commission for District 12.