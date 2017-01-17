Williamson County Schools needs a new strategic plan. What should it be?

Since 2010, Williamson County Schools has been completing its goals one by one.

Reach a county-average score of 24 on the ACT? This year it surpassed that. The Class of 2016 earned at 24.7.

Focus more on Advanced Placement class enrollment? Done. Since 2010, more student have taken the higher level classes, some even layering their schedules with multiple AP classes. The Class of 2017 had the largest enrollment increase in AP classes, jumping to just under 11,000.

Have a better foreign language program? The district started to move toward this goal by allowing elementary school students the opportunity to learn either Spanish or Chinese. More than 5,000 students are currently enrolled in the program as it continues its fourth year.

But perhaps one of the district’s crowning achievements out of its current strategic plan has been the ability to provide more outlets for students interested in the arts. Enrollment in those offerings increased nearly to 40 percent.

Now that those goals and several others have been accomplished, what will the district decide to focus on next?

Well, that largely depends on parents and community wants, District 9’s Rick Wimberly said. He chairs the strategic planning committee, which decided Tuesday night that district senior staff should have say in the process.

“Be thinking about different things you would like to see as well as what stake holder groups should be engaging,” Wimberly said. “The strategic plan works because of the full board’s engagement and the full community’s engagement.”

The board also hired a strategic planning facilitator to the tune of $30,000. Liz Allen Fey, CEO of Strategy and Leadership, will help guide the board in its upcoming discussions.

“Several years ago you wanted us to be nationally recognized,” Superintendent Mike Looney said. “We have. We are. We will continue to be that way. This facilitator comes highly recommended from members of the community. I am thrilled about charting a new direction.”

The board will work in the coming months discussing new initiatives and directions it will set for the district. For those who want to submit any input, email your school board representative.

All district emails can be found here.