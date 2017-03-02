Williamson County suicide awareness walk planned for April

More than 300 walkers from middle and high schools throughout Williamson County are expected to participate in the second Out of the Darkness Campus Walk at 10 a.m., April 1, at Centennial High School.

This fundraising walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s local and national programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025.

“We walk to support those who suffer from mental health conditions and raise the money for research and prevention programs that will save lives,” said Kathryn Squires, co-chair for the Centennial High School Campus Walk.

The Williamson County Out of the Darkness Walk is one of hundreds of Out of the Darkness Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 100,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.

Speakers at the Williamson County Out of the Darkness Walk will include Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Franklin Chief of Police Deb Faulkner. Participants will also hear two speakers share their struggles with depression and anxiety and a suicide attempt. There will be a short performance by a group from The Theater Bug, and a bake sale during registration beginning at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.

“These walks are about turning hope into action,” AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia said. “Suicide is a serious problem, but it’s a problem we can solve. The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight the science is only going to get better, our culture will get smarter about mental health, and we’ll be able to save more people from dying from depression and other mental health conditions.”

Local AFSP sponsors for the Williamson County Out of the Darkness Campus Walk include Williamson Medical Center, The Law Offices of Ben M. Rose, Full Service Insurance, Fifth Third Bank, Franklin Vineyard Church, Remax Elite, Marco’s Pizza, Cool Springs Family Medicine, Keller Williams Franklin, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Firstlight Arts Academy, Crown Jewelry and Gifts, Timmons Properties, Gateway Mortgage Group, and 12-Point SignWorks.

Opportunities to support are still available by contacting Middletn@afsp.org for more information.

This free event is open to the community.