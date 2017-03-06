Williamson Enrichment Center opens doors for first full day

It was the first day the Williamson County Community Enrichment’s Center had its doors open to the public on Monday.
But it came with a quirk.
At around 11 a.m., the lights went out during the middle of an aerobics class. The cause –– a semi truck hitting power lines along Lewisburg Pike at Stewart Street. Outages in the numbered up nearly 400 customers, leaving those around the area without power for a little more than an hour.
With its first day, residents trickled in, wanting tours and to check out what was inside. The enrichment center is a part of Academy Park, which also feature a theatre set to open by the end of March.
Here’s a look inside the new center, located at 110 Columbia Avenue next to the Williamson County Public Library and Renaissance High School.
