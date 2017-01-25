Williamson GOP chair to step down; successor picked in February

After two years of supporting both national and local political campaigns, Williamson County Republican Party Chairman Julie Hannah will not seek another term.

“No, I don’t intend to run for a second term,” she said. “However, it has been a privilege to serve two years as the chairman of the Williamson County Republican Party, and I’m proud of the work that we have done. I do plan to still be involved in the WCRP and working with Republican elected officials and campaigns, continue philanthropic work in the community and maintain my focus as a mom of two teenage boys.”

Hannah has overseen a calendar full of presidential candidate visits to Williamson County during the 2016 cycle. The party also supported candidates running for state house and the Williamson County School Board along with the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015.

“Our WCRP isn’t your average county GOP organization because we actually have a year-round office, staff and volunteers working to grow the party at home and across Middle Tennessee while also educating the communities and electing more Republicans,” Hannah said.

So who will be the next leader of the local party? That will be decided at the Williamson County Republican Convention.

Here are the details:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28, which has been approved by the Tennessee GOP.

Location: Williamson Co. Administrative Complex in Franklin

Time: Doors Open and Delegate Credentialing Begins: 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.

WCRP Executive Committee voting positions: chairman, first vice chairman, second vice chairman, third vice chairman, treasurer, assistant treasurer, secretary, and assistant secretary.

Interested in serving on the WCRP’s Executive Committee?

Any Republicans who are registered to vote and have a primary residence in Williamson County can run for one of those office positions. Those interested are encourage to call the WCRP office with questions. Names must be added to list before Feb. 24.

Interested in being a WCRP convention delegate?

Republicans who are registered to vote in Williamson County and are interested in serving as a convention voting delegate can call the WCRP office anytime between Feb. 10-24 for further information.