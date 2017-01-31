Williamson legislators pleased with Governor’s State of the State

Mixed with applause and protest, Gov. Bill Haslam presented his State of the State address – a message full of tax cuts ideas, investments into education and a charge to fix Tennessee infrastructure.

In total, Haslam’s plan totaled to a $37 billion budget proposal for the upcoming year, including $1.1 billion in one-time funds.

At least $100 million would go toward K-12 teacher pay raises. Another $132 million would head toward the state’s “rainy day” fund. The two-term governor also hopes to create an incentive program so Tennesseans in rural areas would have access to broadband Internet.

At least $22 million will go toward fully funding the Basic Education Program, which would help both Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District. Already announced, the governor also went investing into Tennessee infrastructure, primarily through a proposal to up the gasoline tax seven cents and add 12 cents per gallon on diesel.

“This year we are proposing one of the largest funding increases in Tennessee history while at the same time cutting $270 million in taxes,” Haslam said.

The governor – who instituted Tennessee Promise – also put forward another higher education initiative that would now allow any adult to attend community promise for free. His Tennessee Promise only allowed for graduating seniors to attend community college or technical school without the burden of tuition. His newest extension is called Tennessee Reconnect, which would help the state achieve its goal of 55 percent of those with degrees or certification passed high school. Money for the program will come out of the surplus for the Hope Lottery Scholarship.

“I am proposing that Tennessee become the first state in the nation to offer all adults access to community college free of tuition and fees,” Haslam said. “Just like the Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect will provide last-dollar scholarships for adult learners to attend one of our community colleges for free – at no cost to the state’s general fund. With the Reconnect Act, Tennessee would be the first in the national to offer all citizens – both high school students and adults – access to a degree or certificate free of tuition and fees.”

Hundreds stood outside the House chambers, rallying to say they would continue to watch the legislature throughout the session. Most of those in the crowd were concerned about social issues. But mostly, they said they wanted to avoid seeing any harmful legislation passed that wasn’t inclusive for all Tennesseans and could end up hurting state economy.

Franklin’s Josh Womack stood among the crowd in his navy blazer and Roper boots. He said he was an independent voter, but had gotten less conservative since he game to Williamson County. For him, policy dictated his politics more than ideologies of either party. He said was a fiscal conservative, but stood for socially inclusive legislation.

“My goal and hope is that with this super majority, our legislature can look toward the future than the short term potential and gain they may get,” Womack said. “I want them to understand that Tennessee is well off because of some of the urban centers, where the cultural and economic activity is generated. They need to be sensitive of that.”

Inside the capitol, Williamson lawmakers said they felt the governor’s message was positive and full of promise.

Here’s what each of them said.

Rep. Charles Sargent (R-Franklin)

“If you can’t say that’s one of the best budgets you’ve seen a state make, I mean it has lower taxes, investments into higher education. It’s just a fabulous budget. People have to understand we are doing the roads. We are doing a whole lot of things, and it’s easy to pick at something, but it’s hard to come up with a budget like that. The governor has done an excellent job. He’s put everything together like the members have asked. They’ve asked to raise the gasoline tax and lower taxes, and we’ve done that. The governor has done an excellent job on it.”

Rep. Glen Casada (R-Thompson’s Station)

“I will tell you – I really liked the vision the governor outlined. It’s very positive. He bragged on our successes then he touched on his vision for more road construction and helping adults begin their community college experience. I like both of those things.

“I think this will pass. I think his budget will pass. On the subject of how to build more roads, the House will come up with something in the committee system that will build more roads. But because we are cutting the size of taxes and the economy is booming, it allows us to do more things.

“As for me, we will sit down the governor in the next day or two, and we will seek out the members who would be most gifted in presenting them. So my job as majority leader is to work with the governor – the executive branch – in getting these things passed.”

Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin)

“I thought he did a great job of laying out the great conditions we are in after six years of Republican leadership. It’s in the best shape it’s ever been in. I think that’s most important thing I can say. It’s very good news. He laid out an ambitious agenda for the coming legislative session, and I look forward to hearing more about the proposals.

“I think a lot of what the governor has proposed will pass but the legislative process is such that we will do a deep dive into the specifics. That’s what we will get ready to do. During the session, we will talk to our constituents and elected officials back at home and getting their take on what’s important.”

Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) was unavailable for comment.