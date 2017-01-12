Williamson legislators put on committees, sent on break

With a few more weeks left to file bills, Williamson’s legislators have now been assigned to various committees for the 110th General Assembly.
Here’s where they landed:
Charles Sargent – District 61
• Chairman of the Finance Committee and also serves on its subcommittee
• Insurance and Banking Committee and subcommittee
• Calendar and Rules
Glen Casada – District 63
• Civil Justice Committee and subcommittee
• Consumer and Human Resources Committee
• Government Operations Committee
• Calendar and Rules Committee
Sam Whitson – District 65
• Health Committee
• Transportation Committee
Both the House and Senate convened on Thursday and will return Jan. 30. Legislators have until Feb. 6 to file their bills. None of Williamson’s legislators have officially filed any bills.
Have a question for your state representatives?
Here’s how you can contact them:
Sargent’s Nashville office: (615) 741-6808
Sargent’s Franklin office: (615) 771-7222
Email: rep.charles.sargent@capitol.tn.gov
Casada’s Nashville office: (615) 741-4389
Casada’s home office:
Email: rep.glen.casada@capitol.tn.gov
Whitson’s Nashville office: (615) 741-1864
Email: rep.sam.whitson@capitol.tn.gov
