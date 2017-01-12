Williamson legislators put on committees, sent on break

With a few more weeks left to file bills, Williamson’s legislators have now been assigned to various committees for the 110th General Assembly.

Here’s where they landed:

Charles Sargent – District 61

• Chairman of the Finance Committee and also serves on its subcommittee

• Insurance and Banking Committee and subcommittee

• Calendar and Rules

Glen Casada – District 63

• Civil Justice Committee and subcommittee

• Consumer and Human Resources Committee

• Government Operations Committee

• Calendar and Rules Committee

Sam Whitson – District 65

• Health Committee

• Transportation Committee

Both the House and Senate convened on Thursday and will return Jan. 30. Legislators have until Feb. 6 to file their bills. None of Williamson’s legislators have officially filed any bills.

Have a question for your state representatives?

Here’s how you can contact them:

Sargent’s Nashville office: (615) 741-6808

Sargent’s Franklin office: (615) 771-7222

Email: rep.charles.sargent@capitol.tn.gov

Casada’s Nashville office: (615) 741-4389

Casada’s home office:

Email: rep.glen.casada@capitol.tn.gov

Whitson’s Nashville office: (615) 741-1864

Email: rep.sam.whitson@capitol.tn.gov