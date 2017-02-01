Williamson Medical adds doctors in Franklin, Thompson’s Station

WILLIAMSON MEDICAL GROUP

Williamson Medical Group announce this week that beginning Feb. 1, board-certified general and critical care surgeon Ysela Carrillo, M.D., and family medicine physician Dana Chandler, D.O., have joined WMG as full-time providers.

Carillo will work in Franklin, and Chandler will join the staff at Tollgate Medical Plaza in Thompson’s Station.

Carrillo is originally from Albuquerque, N.M., where she completed medical school at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. Following a trauma and critical care fellowship at Vanderbilt, she remained on faculty practicing both general surgery and surgical critical care until 2004.

She then went on to practice at Texas Tech University. She returned to Nashville in private practice and in 2007 rejoined Vanderbilt University’s Department of Surgery in Williamson County. During that time she established her surgical practice at Williamson Medical Center with Vanderbilt. Over the course of the past 10 years at Williamson Medical Center, she has become accustomed to the community as well as to the WMC staff and surgery teams.

“I love the community here in Franklin,” Carrillo said. “I appreciate that Williamson Medical Group has the vision to grow and create an innovative general surgery practice here in the community. It is wonderful that people can seek high quality care in their own community. I live here in Williamson County, so the idea of staying in this area is crucial to me. It is my community.”

Carrillo, who has been a practicing surgeon since 1999, said she learned early on in medical school that she had strong interest in surgery and knew that it was the right career path for her. Although she enjoys taking care of basic general surgery issues, she is able to take on cases that are more difficult because of her background in critical care surgery.

“I love seeing patients get better, especially when a critically ill patient has a dramatic recovery” she said. “I value having the gift of being able to help save someone’s life. I know health issues can bring a patient so much anxiety, I want my patients to always feel like they have someone in their corner.”

Carrillo will join WMG’s surgery team consisting of A.J. Bethurum, M.D., Preston Brown, M.D., and Dustin Smith, M.D., at 4601 Carothers Parkway in Franklin, just a few blocks from the medical center.

Chandler, who hails from Adamsville, Tenn., will join WMG’s practice located in Thompson’s Station at Tollgate Medical Plaza. She will reunite with high school friend Anna Herring PA-C in that office.

Chandler attended medical school at Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and after graduation did her residency with the Family Medicine Residency Program at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Since 2009, Chandler has been with Family Health Group in Mount Pleasant, Tenn.

“I have known since I was a little girl when I used to do home health visits with my mother, who is a nurse, I wanted to be a doctor,” Chandler said. “And now, this opportunity with Williamson Medical Group allows me to do what I love closer to my home in Spring Hill.”

Chandler says she values the relationships she creates not only with her patients, but with their families as well.

“I care about my patients and treat them as I would my family members,” Chandler said.

“I have patients who are very loyal to me because I have become part of their family. It’s not just all about the medicine with me. It’s about a relationship.”

Tim Burton, WMC’s associate administrator for operations, who oversees Williamson Medical Group, said he couldn’t be more excited to add two physicians the caliber of Carrillo and Chandler.

“We continue to seek out and recruit highly qualified physicians who are sought-after in their respective fields into the Williamson Medical Group family,” Burton said. “With the addition of Chandler and Carrillo, we have once again enhanced the already stellar level of care we are able to bring to this community.”

Both Chandler and Carrillo are accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled now at the following numbers: Ysela Carrillo, M.D. 615-794- 8900 and Dana Chandler, D.O. 615-791- 2470.