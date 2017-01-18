Williamson Medical’s knee, hip replacement program gets Gold Seal rating

Williamson Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement and Spine Surgery Certification.

The Joint Commission is an accreditation organization that evaluates health care organizations by measuring compliance with care and safety standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

The Gold Seal follows a rigorous onsite review this past October of Williamson Medical Center’s specific care standards and surgery requirements for hip, knee and spine programs. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.

Established in 2002 and awarded for a two-year period, The Joint Commission’s Disease-Specific Care Certification evaluates clinical programs across the continuum of care and addresses three core areas:

Compliance with consensus-based national standards;

Effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care; and

An organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities.

“This is a wonderful achievement by our staff for the Joint and Spine Center,” Orthopaedic surgeon Michael McNamara, Williamson Medical Center’s chief of surgery, said.

McNamara said that of all the awards and honors a medical center can receive, a designation from The Joint Commission is the most significant.

“This validates what we’ve been doing for the last 20 years,” he said.

“We commend Williamson Medical Center for becoming a leader in orthopaedic care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for orthopaedic patients in its community,” said Patrick Phelan, The Joint Commission’s interim executive director for Hospital Business Development.

Frances Scott, BSN, RN, nursing director for Williamson’s Joint and Spine Center, said this certification illustrates the orthopaedic team’s ongoing desire to continually strive for improvement.

“We already have great programs in place and this certification helps us let the world know how great we are, but also instills in us a desire to never stop improving,” she said.

For more information on this certification and to read more about Williamson Medical Center’s Joint and Spine click here: http://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/medical-services/orthopaedics/