Williamson Medical’s New Year’s baby is a two-fer

WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

The delivery area at Williamson Medical Center was relatively quiet the evening of Dec. 31 as nurses and staff waited in anticipation for the arrival of the first baby of 2017.

On Jan. 1, upwards of 10 women came into the medical center midday en route to becoming moms.

But it was Tiffany Farmer who delivered twin girls via C-section at 9:12 p.m. and 9:14 p.m., and got to take home the coveted wagon full of goodies and the title of First Baby (babies!) of 2017.

Abby came first at 4 pounds, 3 ounces and Reagan followed two minutes behind weighing in at 3 pounds, 6 ounces.

Tiffany and Ben Farmer’s twin girls’ due date wasn’t until Feb. 18. Although she knew they would come via C-section a little sooner than that, she didn’t know they would come this early.

“Everything was going fine with my pregnancy,” Tiffany said. “I had no concerns other than being large and uncomfortable and then about 3 in the afternoon on New Year’s Day, my water broke, so we headed to the hospital.”

Initially hoping to stop the labor to allow the small baby girls a bit more time in the womb, Tiffany said she and Ben didn’t really think too much about possibly being the parents of the year’s first babies.

“We came in and the nurses told us they had just admitted like six other moms within the last few minutes,” Ben said. “We saw the wagon sitting out there and they told us it was still up for grabs.”

As her labor progressed and intensified, the decision was made to perform the C-section and deliver the babies. Tiffany’s OB physician is Jacqueline Stafford, M.D., but the babies were delivered by Virginia Mazzoni, M.D., the on-call physician. Both are with Vanderbilt Franklin Women’s Group.

Although born at 33 weeks, both baby girls are stable and will spend a little more time in WMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit until they are able to eat and swallow and some other functions that didn’t have a chance to develop in the womb.

Abby and Reagan have an older brother, Mason (19 months), who has had his eye on the red wagon.